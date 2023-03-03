Ahmed Johnson Returning To Pro Wrestling Next Week At ISPW

Thanks to ISPW for sending in the following:

AHMED JOHNSON RETURNING TO PRO WRESTLING FOR SPECIAL APPEARANCE AT ISPW SHOW NEXT SATURDAY 3/11 AT WESTWOOD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL IN NJ; TOMMY DREAMER, NYLA ROSE, ERNEST “THE CAT” MILLER, MAVEN, CROWBAR, DANNY MORRISON, AFA JR, AND MORE!

Former WWF Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson will be returning to make a special guest appearance at ISPW next Saturday, March 11th at Westwood Regional High School in Township of Washington, NJ. He will be signing autographs and taking photos with Damage365 Promotions; who will also have former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose at their booth. Former WCW Star Ernest “The Cat” Miller will also be making a special personal appearance at the show at the DMZ Promotions booth.

In the Main Event and what promises to be a hard hitting battle between two veterans, Crowbar will go one on one with “The Samoan Storm” Afa Jr. This will be a unique match as both men are currently doing the best work of their careers. With 60 years of experience combined between both performers, this promises to be one that the Garden State will remember for a very long time to come.

ECW Icon Tommy Dreamer will take on “The King of Rock” Rick Recon (with Dave LaGreca) with “The Superstar” Danny Morrison as the special guest referee. It’s no secret that Lagreca and Dreamer are very close friends and host Busted Open Radio together. What will the dynamic be like for this match? One thing we can promise, it will be a special one!

Former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven is the “Manager of Champions” in ISPW as he manages both ISPW Heavyweight Champion Bull James and ISPW Women’s Champion Tina San Antonio. Maven promises that San Antonio will retain the title against Layla Luciano next Saturday night.

In other action packed matches: HC Loc defends the ISPW Tri-State Title against “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/ “The Agent to The Stars” Nicky Benz), Justin Corino vs. Vik Dalishus, LSG collides with TJ Epixx, GKM takes on Dominick Denaro, and Vicious Vicki in action!

TICKETS: WestwoodSoftball@gmail.com

INFO: ISPWWrestling.com

PRO WRESTLING FUNDRAISERS: If you live in the New Jersey area and are a part of a school, fire department, church, youth sports team or any other nonprofit group- team up with ISPW to raise money for your group. We can bring a live ISPW event to your town to benefit your organization. For more info, Email us at: ISPWWrestling@gmail.com

ISPW MARCH 24TH TOTOWA, NJ: ISPW returns to the Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ with Bull James (w/ Maven) defending the ISPW Heavyweight Title against Hale Collins (w/ Vik Dalishus), Former WWE Star Snitsky (w/ “The Winner” Andy Vineberg) Open Challenge, and a return match with Crowbar vs. Rick Recon.