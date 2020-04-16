Aiden English Issues Statement Regarding His WWE Release

Aiden English issued a video statement regarding his release from WWE. English talked about the overall struggles of not just the released WWE talents but also the entire world. English said these are tough times that show who you are as a person. English thanked the fans for supporting him and said this is an opportunity to get up even when you want to collapse. English said he will continue to show gratitude in everything he does moving forward. English finished the video by promising that things will get better.