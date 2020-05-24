Aiden English Talks About “Rusev Day” Getting Babyface Reactions As Heels and More (Video)

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aiden English commented on “Rusev Day” being booked as heels despite babyface reactions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On if he’s looking to expanding his heel persona on the indies: “Yeah, yeah I mean, I think so. I think there’s a lot of, as they say, meat left on the bone there. But there’s also like, there’s a lot of that babyface Rusev Day kind of persona that I wouldn’t mind exploring either. Because I think that was one of those things that we had fun and a hard time with, is that for so long, we were clearly getting babyface reactions. Pretty much getting treated like a babyface by the fans, but in the booking of it we were on the heel side of everything. So you know, we couldn’t embrace it as much as someone like [the New Day]. I saw for us, ‘This is getting’ — and Xavier, Kofi and Big E., if I’m speaking out of turn, they’ll let me know. But at the time, I’m like, ‘I feel like this could almost be a New Day kind of evolution.’ Because they started off these kind of out-there characters that were booked as heels, but the audience just fell in love with them to the point where you just had to turn them babyface. And I thought we were kind of on a similar path. We were these kind of goofy characters, odd couple if you will. But two bad guys who were just, the fans were loving more and more. So I’m like, ‘I think we could be this really kind of unique, again, oddball couple babyface tag team.’ And we got a couple little spurts here and there. But I really think that could have been a lot of fun. So being able to explore that option could be good too.”

On if a Rusev Day reunion is in the cards outside of WWE: “You literally took the text out of my phone on the day that it happened. We texted each other back and forth, said ‘Hey man, I hope you’re all right, and also thanks for everything that we did.’ And I said this, ‘And you know what? Hey, Rusev Day Indy World Tour?’ And he goes, ‘Let’s do it!’ So the possibility is 100% there.”