Aiden English Talks About Rusev Getting Over With The WWE Fans

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Aiden English talked about his run with Rusev in WWE:

“If you really look at it, here you have Rusev, who for the longest time was the Bulgarian Brute, the big foreign bad guy who comes and beats you up. And it worked. He is such a fun-loving, goofy, funny dude. He finally saw a chance of ‘let me be me.’ All those backstages, we pretty much took what they wrote for us and threw it out. ‘I’m just gonna say this goofy stuff.’ I loved it. Even though I’m still doing the singing entrances, with promos and backstages, I was being me as a performer. People saw these two characters who for a long time were kinda in these boxes. All of a sudden, we get a chance to play and experiment and be themselves. People saw that and I think that’s what resonated.”