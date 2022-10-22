Aiden Prince Ends Josh Alexander’s Run as the Destiny Wrestling World Champion

The current Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander had held the Destiny Wrestling World Title for nearly 4 years but that reign ended on October 16th as Aiden Prince became the new Destiny Wrestling World Champion.

The title change occurred at Destiny Wrestling’s Aggression event in Mississauga, Onatrio at The Anapilis Hall. It was a fatal four way match that saw Josh Alexander defending the title against EC3, Kevin Blackwood and, of course, Aiden Prince.

In addition to now being the new Destiny Wrestling World Champion, Aiden Prince also holds the Destiny Wrestling Next Generation Title.

There were new tag team champions crowned as well as Fight or Flight Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo won a four team elimination match to capture the vacant titles. Lance Storm was the special referee for the match.

Aiden Prince, Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo make up the faction Destroy and now have all the gold in Destiny Wrestling.

Here are the full results of Destiny Wrestling’s Aggression show (courtesy of Cagematch)