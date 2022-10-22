Aiden Prince Ends Josh Alexander’s Run as the Destiny Wrestling World Champion

The current Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander had held the Destiny Wrestling World Title for nearly 4 years but that reign ended on October 16th as Aiden Prince became the new Destiny Wrestling World Champion.
AND NEW @DestinyWrestle champion – @aidenprince! pic.twitter.com/6GNfnUeU2H
— 🇨🇦 SSC 🇨🇦 (@ssc_returns) October 17, 2022
The title change occurred at Destiny Wrestling’s Aggression event in Mississauga, Onatrio at The Anapilis Hall. It was a fatal four way match that saw Josh Alexander defending the title against EC3, Kevin Blackwood and, of course, Aiden Prince.
In addition to now being the new Destiny Wrestling World Champion, Aiden Prince also holds the Destiny Wrestling Next Generation Title.
There were new tag team champions crowned as well as Fight or Flight Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo won a four team elimination match to capture the vacant titles. Lance Storm was the special referee for the match.
Champions.@DestinyWrestle @VaughnVertigo@FuerzaLives pic.twitter.com/Xly4zs0Cq1
— 🇨🇦 SSC 🇨🇦 (@ssc_returns) October 20, 2022
Special guest referee @LanceStorm brings out the @DestinyWrestle tag team titles! pic.twitter.com/0rH7tZ2bNQ
— 🇨🇦 SSC 🇨🇦 (@ssc_returns) October 17, 2022
Aiden Prince, Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo make up the faction Destroy and now have all the gold in Destiny Wrestling.
Here are the full results of Destiny Wrestling’s Aggression show (courtesy of Cagematch)
- Tarik defeated Mance Warner and Shane Sabre
- The Beast King FTM defeated Magnum McClaren
- Kobe Durst defeated Clay Wilson and Evan Greenaway and Rip Impact and Jack Price
- Destiny Tag Team Title Four Way Elimination Match (Special Referee: Lance Storm) (vacant): Fight Or Flight (Gabriel Fuerza & Vaughn Vertigo) defeated Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) and Airstrike (Mike Forte & Tyler Aero) and The Desi Hit Squad (Gursinder Singh & Raj Singh). Fight or Flight are the new champions.
- Alexia Nicole defeated Masha Slamovich
Destiny Wrestling World Title Four Way Match: Aiden Prince defeated Josh Alexander (c) and EC3 and Kevin Blackwood to become the new champion.