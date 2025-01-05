AJ Francis Believes First Class Should Be TNA Tag Team Champions In 2025

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis appeared on The Nick Beasley Show to talk about a number of topics, including how First Class should become the World Tag Team Champions this year.

Francis said, “I think First Class needs to be the tag team champs in 2025 for sure. I think that’s a no brainer. We put on the matches with everybody, we’ve had some big main event spots and always delivered. First Class, TNA world tag team champs, 2025, Hardys, watch your back.”

