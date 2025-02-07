AJ Francis Calls Paul Heyman “One Of My Biggest Backers” In WWE

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis appeared on Compas On The Beat to discuss several topics, including how WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has always been one of his biggest backers and believers.

Francis said, “Paul’s the best. Of all the people that are still in WWE, [the one] I talk to the most is Paul Heyman as far as management goes. Paul has always been one of my biggest backers and biggest believers. Paul is the best promo of all time, I will stand on that, I dare you to challenge that. I’m very grateful for the tutelage I’ve been able to get from him and the fact that he actually listens to the things I send him and watches the videos I send him. There’s a lot of people in this business that’ll say, ‘Yeah, send me something and I’ll get back to you’, but they don’t, because they don’t really give a f**k to be honest with you, they only care about themselves. They don’t care about the wrestling business, they don’t care about growing young talent. Paul Heyman is not like that. Paul Heyman, if he believes in you, he’s going to give everything he has to you and I am forever grateful to him for that.”

You can check out Francis’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)