AJ Francis Credits Tommy Dreamer For Endless Opportunities In TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including his TNA run and how he was given endless opportunities by Tommy Dreamer.

Francis said, “Yeah, man. They gave me an opportunity. Shout out Tommy Dreamer. Tommy Dreamer knew the level of star that I was and he didn’t let people who don’t know a damn thing influence his decision. He’s given me endless opportunities.”

On Dreamer pairing him with Joe Hendry for their feud:

“Tommy was the one that put me together with Joe and then you saw how I made Joe Hendry a star. I mean, Joe Hendry is a household name. You’re welcome. Joe, you’re welcome. I’m still waiting on my residuals from those songs. I see you singing songs about me on tour in Europe.”

On possibly working with Hendry in the future:

“You may eventually. Maybe one day down the road, you get to see AJ Francis and Joe Hendry do the Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania handshake.”

You can check out Francis’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)