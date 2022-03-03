AJ Francis Is Still Signed Through WWE Studios For “Most Wanted Treasures” Series

AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla of Hit Row) revealed during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing that he is still signed on for multiple seasons of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures despite no longer being under contract with WWE.

The reason for that is due to him signing a separate deal with WWE Studios. He was released last November.

“Absolutely. I would definitely do (more episodes of) the show. I loved doing the show. The only beef I had with the show is we started in July and I was told it would be done in November and it wasn’t done until March. That was the only thing I had a problem with the show.

“They didn’t offer to pay me more money, they just said, ‘we have to finish the show.’ I would need a more clear cut schedule. I would absolutely do the show. I love doing the show. I don’t know if they want me to do the show.

“Clearly, I was a good part of it and a good thread that told the story of the show, that was intentional and the direction from the director and how they edited it together. That was the whole point of my existence on the show. They can do it with somebody else if they want to. Will they be as good? I don’t know. I don’t think so, but they are more than welcome to try. If they called me back and said, ‘Hey….’ I’m signed for multiple seasons.”

“(the contract is) through WWE Studios. It’s a completely different contract than my WWE contract. I’m signed to do multiple seasons.

“Contracts ain’t worth the piece of paper they are wrote on. I could be back. When I did the show last time, we started filming in July, I found out I got the gig in May. It was that quick of a turnaround. I was the last person to be added to the show. That could happen again or I could never hear from them and it fade off into the distance and they do it with someone else.”