AJ Francis Praises Penta’s WWE Debut Match And Post-Match Promo

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics, including Penta’s WWE debut.

Francis said, “It was cool. Seeing that was really dope. I actually met him for the first time two years ago at like a convention and he was really cool. Obviously I’m a fan, so to see him go out and have such a great match and then be able to … see, that’s the thing is that promo — he won a lot of people with that match, but that promo afterwards, like, you might have never seen Penta before in your life, but you see that and you’re like, ‘Oh, I want him to be successful.’ And that’s how you book a babyface. That is what a true essence of the babyface is. The match and then the promo afterwards, you’re like, ‘Okay, I want the best for this guy.’”

On Penta’s debut happening on Netflix being a big deal:

“And then now, especially on Netflix, where they’re getting a lot of new viewers every single week, that matters.”

You can check out Francis’ comments in the video below.