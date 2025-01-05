AJ Francis Reflects On Proving His Worth In Match Against Nic Nemeth

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis appeared on The Nick Beasley Show to talk about a number of topics, including facing Nic Nemeth for his TNA World Title in the main event of Final Resolution.

Francis said, “That’s the thing, look at the TNA World Heavyweight Title match. That was a 20 plus minute match against Nic Nemeth, who’s one of the best in the business. I’ve always been able to do that, you know what I’m saying? That wasn’t — I didn’t just now be able to be good enough to pull off matches like that for the world title in the main event of a pay-per-view. That’s not a new thing for me, I’ve been able to do that, I just haven’t been given the opportunities to do that. Even when I was in WWE, my singles matches were like three minutes, five minutes, you know what I’m saying? Trust me, there’s nothing wrong with a five minute match, I can tell you a good story in a five minute match, it’s not gonna be a long story, it’s gonna be a short story. But, you know, I can tell it in a five minute match. Look at the match I had with LA Knight, three minutes long. Look at the match I had with Ricochet, three minutes long. You can get a good match in three minutes if you keep the intensity up and go spot to spot and do your thing. You can do that, that’s why they have the Speed title. You can do good matches in that time frame, but the thing is, if that’s all people see you do, they don’t know what you can do. Being able to have that long main event match with Nic Nemeth, it opened a lot of people’s eyes to me but I already knew I could do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)