AJ Francis’ TNA Contract Set To Expire At The End Of 2024

TNA Wrestling may soon need to renegotiate with another star as AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, is nearing the end of his current contract.

After a brief stint in the NFL as a defensive lineman, Francis transitioned to WWE in 2020, where he became a member of Hit Row alongside Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and B-Fab. The group found success in NXT before being called up to SmackDown in October 2021. However, their run was cut short when WWE released the faction in November of that year.

Francis, Adonis, and B-Fab were re-signed by WWE in August 2022, though Francis was released again in September 2023. Following his release, Francis joined TNA Wrestling, where he quickly made an impact by capturing the TNA Digital Media Championship in May 2024.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Francis’ TNA contract is set to expire at the end of 2024. As of now, Francis has worked his last contracted dates. Despite this, both sides reportedly share a positive relationship, and the possibility of a contract extension remains on the table.

Francis’ arrival in TNA was strongly pushed by Tommy Dreamer, who advocated for the former WWE star to get an opportunity. This past weekend, Francis challenged Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) for the TNA World Title but fell short. Despite the loss, Francis’ performance received high praise from both fans and TNA officials, showcasing his growth and versatility as a performer.

As the year comes to a close, fans will be watching closely to see if Francis remains part of TNA’s growing roster or explores new opportunities elsewhere in the wrestling world.