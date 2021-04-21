AJ Lee Mendez To Co-Write 47 Ronin Sequel

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee is set to co-write the screenplay for the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel for Universal 1440 Entertainment.

Deadline reports that Lee and actress Aimee Garcia will write the script. The action-fantasy film is the follow-up to the 2013 Keanu Reeves movie from Universal, which brought in more than $151 million worldwide.

“As creators of color, we’re honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads,” said AJ in a press release.

Garcia added, “AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film. Director Ron Yuan’s vision to blend martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we’d like to thank the team at 1440 for being so supportive.”

Garcia and Mendez are the co-authors of the comic book series Glow, based on the Netflix wrestling show, and Dungeons & Dragons for IDW Publishing, as well as Wonder Woman for DC Comics that comes out in July. The duo recently launched Scrappy Heart Productions to create diverse stories with universal themes across all media. Scrappy Heart is also adapting “Crazy Is My Superpower” based on AJ’s New York Times Bestselling memoir from 2017, apparently for a potential TV series. It has not been confirmed if the adaptation will be for TV or film.