Photo: AJ Lee Reunites With Fellow Former WWE Star Years After Iconic Feud

Former WWE Divas Champions Celeste Bonin, known as Kaitlyn, and AJ Mendez, formerly AJ Lee, have reunited.

Kaitlyn had a notable WWE run, winning NXT Season Three and later capturing the WWE Divas Championship before departing in 2014. She made a brief return for the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018 and later appeared at Raw Reunion in 2019. Meanwhile, AJ Lee left WWE in 2015 after an impressive career that included a record-setting 406-day reign as Divas Champion. She retired due to health concerns.

The two former rivals and close friends crossed paths at the Big Event convention in New York, with AJ sharing a photo of their reunion on her Instagram story.