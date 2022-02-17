AJ Lee Reveals Why She Joined WOW Wrestling

AJ Lee made an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie episode with Freddie Prinze Jr. to discuss a wide range of topics including why she joined WOW Wrestling as an executive producer and commentator. Here are the highlights:

Production of the revival:

“We’ll actually be shooting pretty soon. I think we’re maybe 60 days out, so it’s getting kind of close. We’re going to begin syndication in the fall of 2022.”

Why she joined the promotion:

“What inspired me to join WOW was the idea that it was women behind the scenes in every capacity. To me, I love wrestling and I never stopped loving wrestling. This was like the perfect way to rejoin the world of wrestling, but also combine it with what I’m doing now and what I have a passion for now. So I’ll be executive producer, alongside Jeannie (Buss) and David McLane. She (Buss) really just kind of laid it out there, like what she wants us to be and what the vision is. She also left a lot of space for what I want it to be or what I could bring to the table.”