AJ Lee Shares Her Thoughts On The Rivalry Between CM Punk And Drew McIntyre

WWE legend AJ Lee spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics, including the personal and intense rivalry between her husband “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Lee said, “I mean this in the most loving way, I have no idea what’s going on [laughs].” “I’m weird about like — I don’t want to watch my husband wrestle live because I’m scared. It’s like a weird juju thing.” “But also, it’s kind of like when you go home from work, do you open up your email? It’s kind of like that. It feels like that if people can understand. So, I’m sort of on the periphery, and I get kind of looped in mostly for women’s stuff, because that’s what I’m interested in.”

“So my husband will let me know who’s the cool chick at the moment. And I’m so obsessed with people. Like Bayley and Naomi? Those are my girls. So that’s what’s interesting to me. I kind of don’t know what’s happening in the storyline. I know that my dog is famous all of a sudden! He’s got some surprise merch coming. I’ve been privy to that. But it’s cool. I’m happy that he’s happy and healthy and just killing it. I’m proud.”