AJ Lee’s Potential Royal Rumble Appearance Sparks Excitement From WWE Personality

With CM Punk back in WWE, speculation has grown over whether AJ Lee might also make a return.

Punk has been back in the company for over a year, but Lee has remained absent from WWE since her departure in 2015. However, some fans believe that 2025 could finally be the year she makes a comeback—possibly as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

During an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond discussed the idea of Lee entering the match.

“You know who needs to come out for the women’s Rumble?” Redmond said. “Well, I mean, yeah [responding to the host mentioning Trish Stratus], obviously, as a fellow Canadian, I’d be so pumped. But you know who the place would erupt for? Like, absolutely erupt? AJ. If she came out—oh my God, show stealer. That’s all anyone would be talking about. What could top it? Think about it—obviously, we care about who wins both Royal Rumble matches, but if AJ f**king Lee came back, is there anything that could steal that headline from her? Or would she be the headline coming out of the weekend?”

Earlier this week, Redmond also spoke with AJ’s husband, CM Punk. When asked who he’d like to see in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Punk teased, “There’s a big one I’m not gonna say because I’m gonna get in trouble.”