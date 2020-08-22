AJ Styles Addresses AEW Rumor and The Attitude Era

Here are the highlights from AJ Styles’ most recent live stream on Twitch:

If Joseph Parks is a spoof of Tony Khan and AEW: “So there were statistics that Joseph Parks did and analytics, and it was said somewhere that ‘WWE’s AJ Styles taking a shot at AEW because they keep up with [rankings],” AJ explained. “Like, what? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, like, why? I feel like maybe the information they were getting from whoever it was, from dirt sheets and whatnot, are just not there anymore so they’re really just making stuff up… It was not a shot. It was a story, and it had nothing to do with Tony Khan.”

The Attitude Era: “There was a time where obviously the attitude era was definitely a lot raunchier, and I know it did better ratings-wise. But that’s tough, that’s tough for me that has 4 kids, you know, and them watching us do certain stuff,” AJ said. “And you can get away with a lot more back then that you’ll never, ever get away with again. This world has changed completely since then. There’s a lot more sensitive people out there, so the fact is that you’re going to get away with hardly anything.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)