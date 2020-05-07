AJ Styles Addresses Fan Criticism Over His WWE Return

During his recent Mixer live stream, AJ Styles commented on fan criticism that he returned to WWE television too soon after losing the Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36 and should’ve returned with a change to his character:

“The return… could’ve been more, okay. I’ve heard people talk about, ‘Well I mean… kinda just wasted it. AJ Styles was buried alive, could’ve came back as a different character in a different mood and a different look, something different about AJ Styles and he came back and he was exactly the same before he got buried.’ I’m with you. Now, I think the circumstances had a lot to do with AJ Styles coming back when he did… but, the circumstances, the match… maybe we needed some more star power in the match. Maybe that’s what that was. I don’t know, I’m not tooting my own horn here, but, I wish we could’ve waited and had times been different, that could’ve been something that we would’ve went [with].”