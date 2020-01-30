AJ Styles Addresses His Injury and What Happened

During his recent Mixer gaming stream, AJ Styles addressed his injury from the Royal Rumble PPV:

“Just so everything is clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I’m dealing with with my shoulder it’s me. 100% me. I was ‘over-brothered’ as they say. I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way that I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder. And I thought I had dislocated my shoulder.

They wanted to get me out of there right away and I told them I can’t roll under the bottom rope. That’s not how the Rumble works. I said ‘I’m staying in, somebody is going to have to throw me over.’”

“I’m not missing WrestleMania. I’ll scratch and claw my way there.”