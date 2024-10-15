AJ Styles Addresses His Injury: ‘As The Kids Say, I’m Cooked’

A few weeks ago, on SmackDown, AJ Styles made his big WWE TV comeback, working a match against Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes went over during the match, while Styles limped to the back. WWE showed Styles being evaluated by the medical team before leaving the arena on crutches. WWE later revealed that he had a midfoot ligament sprain. Although it was reported to be an angle from the show, it was discovered that he had sustained a legitimate injury.

As seen below, Styles was responding to fans on Twitter, stating that he had a Lisfranc injury and was “cooked.”

A farewell storyline was intended for Styles prior to his injury-related absence. We wish him speedy recovery.

It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot. https://t.co/7eEHiHC0Zg — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024