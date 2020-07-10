AJ Styles Addresses Rumor About Himself and Paul Heyman

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently wrote the following on his message board in regards to why AJ Styles moved from RAW to Smackdown:

“Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn’t fighting Vince on something like that either.”

During a Mixer live stream, AJ Styles addressed the rumors:

“There were some rumors going around that AJ Styles left Raw to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied. That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m a grown man. If there was some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave Raw and go to SmackDown, I would handle it…”

“When it came to the rumor about Paul Heyman and me being upset with him because he didn’t take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that’s not what it was at all. Not even close. I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows and Anderson already know. He’s a liar, now you know. I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you’ll hear that. He’s a bold-faced liar. That’s my take on that. I will let Gallows and Anderson…”