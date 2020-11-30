AJ Styles And Keith Lee Hype Tonight’s RAW Triple Threat

AJ Styles and Keith Lee took to social media this evening to promote tonight’s RAW main event. The Sudden Death Triple Threat will see Styles, Lee and Riddle do battle to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, likely for a title match at WWE TLC on December 20.

As seen below, WWE posted backstage video of Lee talking to Sarah Schreiber before the match. She asked how he’s preparing for Styles and Riddle.

“I like to think things in very similar manners. For me, it’s all about music, trying to keep my mind clear. Eventually I will do some stretching because those guys are gonna be fast and I’m gonna try to keep up with them. The big deal is mental strength – so a little music, a little focus, a little meditation… understanding I’m gonna have to beat up one of my friends, and then we handle business. Very simple,” Lee said.

Styles responded in a tweet and wrote, “FOCUS on how you’re going to lose tonight. LISTEN to the sweet, sweet sound of the bell tolling 1-2-3 when I win. because it is a STRETCH to think you could ever beat the #Phenomenal AJ Styles! IM IN MY GROOVE, Keith! Can’t lose! #WWERaw”

Riddle has not responded to Lee’s new backstage video, but he did send a message to the big man on Sunday, writing, “I haven’t wrestled you in years bro but tomorrow night we clash again and it’s gonna be epic, plus the skipper will be there #WWERAW”

