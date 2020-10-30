AJ Styles and Mia Yim Issue Statements About Twitch

With WWE’s now taking control of talent accounts from 3rd party services, AJ Styles and Mia Yim have announced that they are leaving Twitch. Styles wrote the following:

“I want to thank you all for the great memories on Mixer and Twitch. I will cherish these memories and I love everyone one of you that have made this possible and supported me. As many of you know WWE is making some changes that involve streaming. We will see what the future holds in that regard. With that being said I will be suspending Stylesclash stream. This isn’t good bye, but this is see you sometime in the future. We will leave discord open, but since it won’t be monitored we will be making changes. Chris or I will let you know what that looks like once we figure it out. If you see me at the arenas or wherever be sure to let me know you’re part of the phenomenal family. Again this isn’t the end it’s just a pause. Thank you again for your support.”

Mia Yim wrote the following on Twitter: