AJ Styles And The OC Return To WWE TV On Friday Night SmackDown

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, The OC made their return to WWE TV. The group was put on hold while AJ Styles recovered from an ankle injury. Styles has not appeared on television since December.

The Viking Raiders stormed the ring before Styles started his promo. Styles took a step back, and a brawl ensued, with The Raiders being knocked out. Styles and The OC were drafted to SmackDown earlier in the night.

Complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown and Draft results can be found by clicking here. Highlights from their return can be seen below: