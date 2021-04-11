AJ Styles Becomes Grand Slam Champion, Post-WrestleMania Comments

As noted, WrestleMania 37 Night One saw AJ Styles and Omos capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

AJ made history with the win as he became the 15th Superstar to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion under the modern day format. AJ achieved Grand Slam status with this win, his WWE Title win, his WWE Intercontinental win, and his WWE United States Title win.

Styles tweeted after the win and wrote, “Dream big. Win big. #AndNew #WrestleMania”

As seen below, Sarah Schreiber spoke to Omos and AJ after the big win. Styles gave props to The New Day but gave credit to his own personal Colossus, Omos. AJ said he told people Omos would destroy The New Day, and that’s what he did.

Omos was asked what it means to be a champion in his first match. H e said he is here to handle business and that was that. Styles added that they are just getting started on their journey together and they have a lot of business to handle, which will begin on RAW.