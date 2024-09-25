AJ Styles Believed To Have A Few Months Left On His Contract

WWE is in a position where they can offer new contracts to talent, and one star will have to choose whether to stay or leave.

Styles has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle event in June. Following that, Styles worked a Pro Wrestling NOAH event and performed on WWE’s Japan tour in July and Europe tour in August.

Styles was originally scheduled for an early August episode of SmackDown. However, plans changed when it was revealed that WWE intended to bring him back to TV ahead of the WWE Bash in Berlin, but this did not happen. He is reportedly healthy and just not being used.

According to Fightful Select, sources believe Styles’ WWE contract will expire late this year or early next year. It is unclear whether Styles intends to leave or if the two parties have communicated. According to sources, “numerous influential names within the industry and some who have worked with Styles believe it’s up this year.”

Fightful has been informed that Styles is spending time with his family while waiting for Creative.