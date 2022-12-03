AJ Styles Calls Tim Tebow Only Florida Gator He Likes (Photo), Mia Yim Ready For WWE Live Event Debut

AJ Styles isn’t a big Florida Gators fan, but he is fond of a former quarterback for the college football team. “The Phenomenal One” took to social media on Friday and shared a photo of himself with former Florida Gator and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The caption read, “The only Florida Gator I’ve ever rooted for.” Check out the photo in the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AJ Styles.

The only Florida Gator I’ve ever rooted for @TimTebow pic.twitter.com/7DKyEr5K7y — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 2, 2022

Also new in the world of Wrestling Twitter is a post from the official feed of Mia Yim, who commented on her first WWE non-televised live events coming up this weekend in Rochester, New York on Saturday, as well as in Petersburg,Virginia on Sunday. Yim wrote, “My first set of live events coming up! See you in Rochester, N.Y. tomorrow and Petersburg, VA [on] Sunday ^.^ #WWE #HBIC #Michin #TheOC.” Check out the post embedded below courtesy of Mia Yim’s Twitter page.