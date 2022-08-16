AJ Styles Comments on AEW and if He Came Close to Signing With the Company

AJ Styles spoke with Inside The Ropes about his WWE contract and whether he ever considered joining AEW.

“I didn’t really sign a new [WWE] deal. Basically, I had a player option and I just used that option. I had no plans, really, looking back. I want to be with WWE and as much as I’d like to be with my friends [in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it. Like I said, this is a business. I’m going to go where business is best for AJ Styles… Was it close? I wouldn’t say it was close for me.”

“I want AEW to do well. Competition is a good thing, it makes everybody better, there that. We want to see people succeed and to tell the truth, I have friends in every company, I would like to see them do well. So, they have my support, just like anybody else. I want to see them do well, I don’t want to see anyone lose their job and you never know who might show up in WWE.”

(h/t to Fightful for transcription)