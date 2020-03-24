AJ Styles Comments On Bone Yard Match At WWE WrestleMania 36

As noted, AJ Styles announced on last night’s RAW that his WrestleMania 36 match against The Undertaker will now be a Boneyard Match, which will likely be similar to a Buried Alive Match.

AJ took to Twitter and sent Taker a warning for the match.

He wrote, “All good things must come to an end… And so must the bad ones. #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE”

AJ has indicated that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be present for the match, which tapes this Wednesday or Thursday to air on Saturday, April 4 or Sunday, April 5 on the WrestleMania 36 broadcast. You can see AJ’s full tweet below: