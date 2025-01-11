AJ Styles Comments On His Recovery From Injury

Top WWE star AJ Styles suffered a Lisfranc injury in his return match against Carmelo Hayes on an episode of Smackdown this past October. He later revealed the injury.

A fan on Twitter (c) asked Styles for an update on his recovery, and he wrote, “I’ll be honest, this injury is challenging.”

There is no word yet on when Styles could return to in-ring action, but we will provide updates as soon as we have them.

You can check out Styles’ post below.