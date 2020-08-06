AJ Styles Comments On Possible Return To Impact Wrestling

During his recent Twitch live stream, AJ Styles commented on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson wanting to bring Styles back to Impact Wrestling:

“I don’t know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see.”

“Not to say that they don’t have a lot going on right now. Man, they’ve got some strong talent. Not that they didn’t have good talent before, but they’ve upped it just a little bit more.”

“Man, I am so happy for those guys. I’m happy they’re happy, you know what I mean? ‘Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they’re kicking tail right now anyway.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)