AJ Styles Comments On Ricochet and Cedric Alexander Losing Their Pushes

During an appearance on WWE Backstage, AJ Styles talked about Ricochet and Cedric Alexander losing their pushes. here is what Styles said:

“These guys were high for a moment. I got beat by Cedric. I might have got beat by Ricochet as well. Like, it’s okay. We’re gonna get there. I see these guys on their way up and just because you’re on the downturn doesn’t mean you’re not gonna come back up. We just gotta wait our turn sometimes — even in WWE you just gotta be like, ‘Okay it’s not my turn, it’s somebody else’s I just gotta wait and do the best with what I got.’”

Styles also commented on The Undertaker and you can check out the full segment below: