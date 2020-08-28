AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Return and Dominik Mysterio

Here are the highlights from AJ Styles’ latest Twitch stream:

Roman Reigns’ return to WWE: “It was a surprise for me too, yeah. I was just as surprised as you guys were. Is Roman a heel character? Because I don’t know, I don’t know what he is so I think we’re going to have to find out more. I mean, he’s spearing everybody but what does that mean? Is he ready to just kick some tail? That doesn’t sound like a heel to me, that sounds like a bad ass.”

If Dominik will have heat for skipping NXT: “Well, I didn’t have to go through NXT. I didn’t have heat coming in, Gallows and Anderson didn’t have heat coming in, so, who knows? I’m not saying he will have heat, I’m saying we got a good group of guys and girls that go, ‘Good for you, man’, you know? You didn’t need to, you didn’t have to. I think they’re happy for him regardless. He’s a great dude, he’s a great dude. So, I don’t see our guys and girls being jealous because somebody had the opportunity to come to the main roster. The story is the most important thing, and him being the son of Rey Mysterio is a story. And he’s been on TV, heck, he was on TV when he was a little guy! I don’t know if you remember that. So, whatever is best for the story is what we need to do.”

