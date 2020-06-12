AJ Styles Comments On Smackdown Main Event, Karrion Kross/Adam Cole Note

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the greatest threat to Adam Cole’s reign with the WWE NXT Title. As of this writing, 65% voted for Karrion Kross while 35% voted for NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

– AJ Styles took to Twitter this afternoon to hype his match with Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title.

“This is a match you’re not going to want to miss. I promise you. #Smackdown,” AJ wrote.

Bryan’s partner and “coach” Drew Gulak also tweeted on the big match.

He wrote, “No amount of hair conditioner can replace ‘good old fashioned’ hard work! As his coach I can say that Bryan is the epitome of hard work. Tonight on #SmackDown he will show not only @AJStylesOrg but the world that there is no substitute!”

