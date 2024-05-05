AJ Styles Comments On Speaking With Will Ospreay About Joining WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Will Ospreay revealed in an interview that when he was trying to decide between AEW and WWE he received a phone call from top WWE star AJ Styles on joining the company.

Styles recently spoke with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment’s Mark O’Brien on a number of topics including how he did speak with Ospreay about joining the company.

Styles said, “Well, it’s hard to keep my eye on what I’ve got to be focused on. What I’m focused on right now would be WWE. I’m focused on what’s going on with my own family, so it’s hard to focus on what’s going on outside of that but yeah of course why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean I think they’re great guys. Listen, if he were a douchebag, I probably would have called on him to, you know, see if he wants to come here, see if we can agree with him. But, I think he’s a great talent, and there’s a lot of them out there. It’s only a matter of time before we get to them.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.