AJ Styles Comments on The Young Bucks and They Responed

AJ Styles was asked if he misses The Young Bucks by a fan while signing autographs. Styles said that he misses them and many of his friends in response to the question. When questioned whether Styles may possibly be the Bucks’ mystery tag team partner in the AEW trios tournament, Styles responded, “why don’t they come to WWE?”

The Young Bucks responded on Twitter with, “We miss you too, @AJStylesOrg.”