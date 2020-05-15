AJ Styles Comments On Vince McMahon’s Money in the Bank Cameo

During his recent Mixer live stream, AJ Styles commented on Vince McMahon’s cameo at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV:

“That was his shoot office. That was a real T-Rex head because he’s Vince McMahon and I have no doubt it was a real T-Rex head. People can say what they want about Vince McMahon, good or bad, but I can tell you he’s a stud. He works all night, works out at 3 in the morning, then he’s up early at work. He’s a machine. He’s a different human being, which is probably why he’s the position he’s in financially.”