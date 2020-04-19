AJ Styles Comments On Whether WWE Should Be Considered An Essential Business

AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business as the coronavirus outbreak continues. He did so during a recent Mixer stream. Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t know whether it is or it isn’t, but I know that I’m glad to be able to entertain, I’m glad I’m still able to do my job, I still want to be able to do that. I just don’t understand people who complain about it, and then want to bury the company for releasing people. You can’t have both. We gotta be able to work. If you don’t work, your business can’t make money. So you gotta be able to do that, I want to be able to work, and I know that there’s risks involved and I gotta do whatever I can to make sure that I hopefully don’t contract that coronavirus.”