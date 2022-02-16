AJ Styles Comments On Which Match In WWE He ‘Desperately’ Wants

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, AJ Styles talked about wanting to have a match against Edge:

“He’s so knowledgeable. He’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.”

Styles also commented on a moment that he felt that Vince McMahon considered him to be a star:

“I think there was a Miz TV, and there was a point where I needed to beat him up. It had to look the way it should. Several people came up to me and said, ‘Put it on him.’ I’m like, ‘Wait. What? Did they mean they wanted me to hurt this guy?’ It was at least three guys that told me I needed to get after him. I’m like, ‘They really want me to hurt him?’ What they were trying to say is, ‘This has to look really good. You have to convince Vince that you belong here and have that pit bull that he wanted to see.’ I was able to pull that off without hurting The Miz and looked like a guy that can tear you apart.”