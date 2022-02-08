AJ Styles Comments On Wrestlers Possibly Coming Through The ‘Forbidden Door’ Into WWE

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character, podcast, AJ Styles was asked about which wrestlers he would like to see come through the “forbidden door” in similar fashion to what Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James did at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Here was AJ’s response:

“Gallows and Anderson. Because you know they’re my boys. I enjoy being around them. It’d be fun. No matter where you work, we still are all friends and people want us to hate each other so much it’s crazy. There’s so many other guys and girls that we’d love to see back in WWE just for a moment.”

“I mean, I get it because they don’t like WWE or they don’t like the other competitors. They want it to be like that. The truth is, my best friends work in, you know, AEW or Impact Wrestling. I genuinely love the guys. So we want to see them succeed. We want [them] to do well. We both know that competition is good for everyone. So we want to see everyone succeed. Even as a performer, you should want to kick you know, whoever is in your top slot’s butt, because that reflects on you. You’re doing well if you’re doing that, that’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing. It makes everybody turn your game up a little bit more. Freaking have a little bit more fun.”