AJ Styles Confirms Injury, Says He Won’t Need Surgery

AJ Styles has confirmed that he broke his ankle while teaming with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

After the match, Styles was helped to the backstage area.

Styles went to Tampa the next day to be checked out, and in a statement on Twitter, he stated that he has a broken ankle, but that he will not require surgery. He wrote, “Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”

