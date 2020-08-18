AJ Styles Denies Claim That He’s Unhappy In WWE

During his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles commented on a claim that he’s unhappy with his spot in WWE due to Paul Heyman:

“I’m unhappy being Intercontinental Champion, I’m unhappy what? What do I have to be unhappy about? We all understood what happened [with Paul Heyman]. The problem with everything that happened is that the lie happened, the blatant lie. I don’t really want to harp on anyone anymore. What’s done is done.”

Styles also commented on what he would’ve done with his life if he didn’t get into wrestling:

“I don’t know where it would have lead me to. It would be a lot different, I can promise you that. I mean, I thought maybe a cop, I thought going into the military. What would I have done if I had not had my eye on wrestling – that’s a good question. At some point, you’re going to have to figure out what you’re going to do with your life and how you’re going to support your family. I got married while I was on the indies, but I still had a job. But I knew I was going to make it [in wrestling] somehow and someway,” AJ added. “I didn’t know I was going to make it to this level, but I knew I was going to make a living wrestling.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)