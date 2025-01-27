AJ Styles Expected In Town For WWE Royal Rumble Amid Recovery Progress

With WWE gearing up for this year’s Royal Rumble, the company is reportedly aiming to have AJ Styles back in action.

Styles has been absent from television for months, with his last notable appearance being a match against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Shortly afterward, WWE announced that Styles had suffered a mid-foot ligament sprain. Styles later disclosed that the injury was a Lisfranc injury, a serious condition affecting the bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot, leaving him feeling “cooked.”

Initially, Styles was set to have a farewell storyline before being sidelined by the injury. WrestleVotes reported in December that WWE was keeping his status quiet, with the only update coming earlier this month when Styles described the injury as particularly challenging.

PWInsider.com now reports that WWE is hopeful Styles will be cleared to return this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Styles is reportedly scheduled to be in town for the event, raising anticipation for his potential involvement.