AJ Styles Explains His Decisive Loss To Jey Uso

During his recent Twitch live stream, AJ Styles commented on his decisive loss to Jey Uso from last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown:

“Listen, there’s a story that needs to be told here. That story is that Jey Uso is not to be played with. Don’t make this guy mad. He can go. He can really go. There’s no doubt about that. It’s a business and this is entertainment. I’m not about getting myself over every time. What good is it for me to get over if the company doesn’t benefit from it? Then nobody wins.”

“I’m not old school,” Styles added. “I guess I’m old school when it comes to the ring mentality of getting in there and getting roughed up – take the damage to your body because that’s just the way it’s gotta be and keep moving forward. That’s the old school part of me. The other part of being selfish and stabbing people in the back – it used to be like that in this business, but it’s not like that now.”

“You may have one or two guys that are very focused on themselves,” Styles said. “Most of the new guys that came up with myself who have always tried to help each other out to have a great match – if we can have a great match and tell a great story, then everybody benefits. It won’t just be one person that benefits and becomes a star. Everyone benefits because everybody’s watching this.”

