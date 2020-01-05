AJ Styles Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Social Media

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AJ Styles expressed his feelings on social media:

“Oh it’s terrible. I honestly wish social media didn’t exist, and [these] are arguments that I have with my own wife about things that… it’s like, listen, if some crazy stuff happened, happened when we were kids, we just didn’t know about it but now, you know everything about anything that goes on because of social media. It’s terrible. I wish we didn’t have it guys. I really do.”

Styles also commented on if he’s close to retirement:

“I think I am. You know, Mark [Henry], you get older. You go, ‘Where the freak did my energy go? Why don’t I have that useless burst of energy that I had way back when.’ You can see that starting to deplete and I’ve said this before, I don’t want to be that AJ Styles that everybody goes, ‘Wow, I wish he could still do that’ or, ‘Oh wow, he’s really slow.’ I don’t want that. I wanna be the AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way. It’s just not possible.”