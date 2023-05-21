AJ Styles’ Feelings About His Kids Possibly Pursuing Careers In Pro Wrestling

WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Styles commented on his son and his other kids possibly pursuing careers in professional wrestling:

“So he’s still got one more year of high school, and then go to college and play. But we’ll see where that ends up. It’s not for everybody and he has more potential than I ever had to do greater things than I had, but it may come to a point where they go, ‘Well, this didn’t work out, that didn’t work out. Dad, do you mind training us?’ And if that comes to that, I wouldn’t mind doing it.”

“I think where we’re at in WWE and other places, it’s a better atmosphere than it’s ever been. It’s not all that drinking and drugs. I’m not saying it doesn’t go on, but it’s not all about that as it was before. I think it’s a better atmosphere for kids to actually have a future doing something they enjoy. If my kids want to do it. Listen 15 years ago, I’d say absolutely not. No Way Jose, but now, it’s different, I don’t mind it so much.”

You can check out the complete interview below: