AJ Styles’ First Public Comments About The Boneyard Match At WWE WrestleMania 36

During his latest Mixer live stream, AJ Styles issued his first public comments regarding the Boneyard match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36:

“So I hope you guys are happy with [the match]. It was one of those things … that, the match was different, no doubt about it. I told you that it was gonna be. And you never know what you’re going to get sometimes, so. I was very pleased with it. I think that the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, everybody was happy with that. For every 100 [people], there’s maybe two or three that didn’t like it. It was different, I understand that. Though I heard tonight [the empty arena match on NXT] was a different match.”

“It was a great match, I really enjoyed it. I hope we’re maybe able to do it again. I don’t know, but it’d be nice. Being in a ring with thousands of people watching around you, that’d be — that would be something. And I hope, I hope that once this whole thing’s over, let’s just say there is a chance that SummerSlam just, August I believe, we’re able to get out and do what we want. This thing’s pretty much cleared up for the most part, we’re able to get out and, I hope we do a baseball stadium. To show you guys, ‘Hey, let’s freakin’ rock this thing, let’s make it our WrestleMania. So that’s my hope and I’d love to do that for you guys.”

“I think as far as cinematic matches go, I think less is more. If we do these all the time, then they’re not, you know, special. So we’ve gotta watch out with how many matches we do. It’s — I think every now and again, it’s a good thing. As great as it was, I don’t think it’s something we should do a lot, because we’ll ruin it. I’m not saying the matches, but it’s special. You know?”