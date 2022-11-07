AJ Styles Gives Major Praise to John Cena and Explains Why Cena Surprised Him

AJ Styles admits John Cena surprised him with his ring prowess.

Styles and Cena had a memorable feud in 2016 and 2017, which many referred to as a “dream feud.” Styles recently appeared on The Halftime Show and explained why Cena surprised him so much.

“I’ve had a lot of tough opponents throughout my career. I will say that a guy that surprised me with how good he was in the ring would be John Cena,” Styles said. “John is not known for being a technical mastermind in the ring, but he’s pretty good. I had some of my better matches against this guy.”

Styles continued to praise Cena, saying that he didn’t realize what he was getting himself into when he faced off against the veteran WWE Superstar.

“I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into, there’s a little bit of everything,” AJ added. “I had no idea. That’s one of those things where I had a lot to learn. Some guys may not look the part, but they definitely… His mind for how everything needs to work and transition-wise. He’s just good. He knows what he’s doing. It’s one of those things were you thought, ‘I’m the superior wrestler in the ring,’ but once you get in there with John Cena, you realize, ‘Well, okay, I didn’t know that. Let’s keep going.’ He’s pretty good.”

The following is the complete interview with Styles: