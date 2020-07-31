AJ Styles Has A Message About Wearing Masks During The Covid-19 Pandemic

During a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles commented on the concept of wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic:

“You know what I was thinking today about wearing a mask in this covid-19 stuff. I’m not so sure how much it works, but I do know that if it helps you stop spitting when you talk to someone that helps a little bit. If only keeps someone from freaking out for not wearing a mask, definitely worth wearing a mask.

I have already told you before but in Japan they always wear masks, if they are sick they will wear a mask not because someone else was. but because they were and they did not want to give it to someone else. For what I think it is, you know as a person who cares, I say we should all care.

Just wear a mask, it’s not that hard, it’s not that big of a deal. I say it’s inconvenient but it’s not that big of a deal. I think we should all do our part.”